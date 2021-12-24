Market Analysts see Fastenal Company [FAST] falling to $45. Time to buy?

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] gained 0.73% on the last trading session, reaching $62.04 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Fastenal Named One of America’s Safest Companies by EHS Today.

Since 2002, EHS Today has recognized just over 250 U.S. firms as America’s Safest Companies. Ten organizations recently joined this select group. One of them was Fastenal Company (Nasdaq: FAST).

“I want to say thank you to EHS Today for this honor,” said Fastenal CEO and President Dan Florness. “I also want to thank our customers and suppliers for the safety ideas they share with us, and our employees for ‘walking the walk’ when it comes to creating a safe environment for each other and our customers every day.”.

Fastenal Company represents 574.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.49 billion with the latest information. FAST stock price has been found in the range of $61.46 to $62.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, FAST reached a trading volume of 2331592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fastenal Company [FAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $53.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Fastenal Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $48, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on FAST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for FAST stock

Fastenal Company [FAST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, FAST shares gained by 1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.88 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.45, while it was recorded at 62.09 for the last single week of trading, and 54.34 for the last 200 days.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Company [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.19 and a Gross Margin at +45.47. Fastenal Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.21.

Return on Total Capital for FAST is now 34.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fastenal Company [FAST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.79. Additionally, FAST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fastenal Company [FAST] managed to generate an average of $42,185 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 6.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fastenal Company [FAST]

There are presently around $28,275 million, or 79.30% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,787,816, which is approximately -0.243% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,130,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.78 billion in FAST stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $1.73 billion in FAST stock with ownership of nearly -4.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastenal Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 443 institutional holders increased their position in Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST] by around 20,948,845 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 19,612,117 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 418,522,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 459,083,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAST stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,195,672 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,680,654 shares during the same period.