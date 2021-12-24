Market Analysts see Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

Cytokinetics Incorporated [NASDAQ: CYTK] price surged by 1.45 percent to reach at $0.64. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Cytokinetics and JI XING Announce Expansion of Collaboration to Include Licensing of Omecamtiv Mecarbil in China; RTW to Add to Its Investment in Cytokinetics.

JI XING to Develop and CommercializeNovel Cardiac Myosin Activator in Patients with Heart Failure.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cytokinetics to Receive $70 Million in Committed Capital;Up to an Additional $330 Million in Potential Milestone Payments Plus Royalties.

A sum of 684108 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 869.22K shares. Cytokinetics Incorporated shares reached a high of $45.42 and dropped to a low of $43.07 until finishing in the latest session at $44.66.

The one-year CYTK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.3. The average equity rating for CYTK stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYTK shares is $53.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Cytokinetics Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Cytokinetics Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CYTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cytokinetics Incorporated is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 165.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.97.

CYTK Stock Performance Analysis:

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.29. With this latest performance, CYTK shares gained by 10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.30 for Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.13, while it was recorded at 41.46 for the last single week of trading, and 29.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cytokinetics Incorporated Fundamentals:

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

CYTK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cytokinetics Incorporated go to 15.00%.

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,061 million, or 96.09% of CYTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYTK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,262,947, which is approximately 13.802% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,485,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $557.58 million in CYTK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $237.35 million in CYTK stock with ownership of nearly 12.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cytokinetics Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Cytokinetics Incorporated [NASDAQ:CYTK] by around 22,103,639 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 7,033,749 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 61,796,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,933,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYTK stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,508,664 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,882,501 shares during the same period.