Market Analysts see Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ: AEZS] loss -0.54% on the last trading session, reaching $0.42 price per share at the time. The company report on December 23, 2021 that Aeterna Zentaris Appoints Giuliano La Fratta as Chief Financial Officer.

– Well-established finance professional with over 20 years of experience gained in pharmaceutical, biopharma and professional services sectors.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (“Aeterna” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products, today announced the appointment of Giuliano La Fratta as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. Effective January 24th, 2022, Mr. La Fratta will be responsible for the finance-related leadership functions, succeeding Ms. Leslie Auld, the Company’s current Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, who will continue to focus on her financial consulting practice.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. represents 121.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $49.42 million with the latest information. AEZS stock price has been found in the range of $0.4118 to $0.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, AEZS reached a trading volume of 639887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $7.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $2, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on AEZS stock. On January 17, 2017, analysts increased their price target for AEZS shares from 7 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for AEZS stock

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.92. With this latest performance, AEZS shares dropped by -10.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.29 for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5194, while it was recorded at 0.4144 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7728 for the last 200 days.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.31 and a Gross Margin at +30.20. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -140.14.

Return on Total Capital for AEZS is now -107.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -97.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.39. Additionally, AEZS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] managed to generate an average of -$624,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.10 and a Current Ratio set at 15.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 21.40% of AEZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEZS stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 412,550, which is approximately 47.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 341,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in AEZS stocks shares; and NATIXIS, currently with $0.12 million in AEZS stock with ownership of nearly 31.69% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ:AEZS] by around 487,620 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 537,583 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 856,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,881,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEZS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,977 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 255,992 shares during the same period.