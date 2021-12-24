Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation [MX] Stock trading around $19.69 per share: What’s Next?

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation [NYSE: MX] loss -2.43% or -0.49 points to close at $19.69 with a heavy trading volume of 722185 shares. The company report on December 21, 2021 that /C O R R E C T I O N — Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation/.

In the news release, Magnachip Announces New $75 Million Stock Repurchase Program, issued 21-Dec-2021 by Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the second paragraph, last sentence, should read “March 31, 2022” rather than “March 31, 2021” as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (“Magnachip Corp.” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MX), announced today that the Board of Directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to $75 million of the Company’s common stock. As an immediate step towards implementing the approved stock repurchase program, the Company has entered into an accelerated stock repurchase agreement (the “ASR Agreement”) with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (“JPM”) to repurchase an aggregate of $37.5 million of Magnachip’s common stock.

It opened the trading session at $20.30, the shares rose to $20.30 and dropped to $19.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MX points out that the company has recorded -18.33% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -53.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 474.67K shares, MX reached to a volume of 722185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MX shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $18 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on MX stock. On August 07, 2017, analysts increased their price target for MX shares from 10.50 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for MX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.68.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation [MX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, MX shares gained by 5.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.20 for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation [MX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.42, while it was recorded at 19.07 for the last single week of trading, and 21.12 for the last 200 days.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation [MX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation [MX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.19 and a Gross Margin at +25.10. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.28.

Return on Total Capital for MX is now 8.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation [MX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.56. Additionally, MX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation [MX] managed to generate an average of $64,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation [MX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation go to 38.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation [MX]

There are presently around $678 million, or 76.40% of MX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MX stocks are: TORONADO PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 2,046,979, which is approximately 23.032% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,006,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.51 million in MX stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $39.35 million in MX stock with ownership of nearly -29.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation [NYSE:MX] by around 5,125,560 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 4,998,116 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 24,310,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,434,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 467,912 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,631,757 shares during the same period.