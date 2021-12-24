Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] is 52.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Keysight Technologies Inc. [NYSE: KEYS] traded at a high on 12/23/21, posting a 0.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $201.43. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Keysight Selected by Fibocom to Perform Comprehensive Testing of Wireless Modules Developed for 5G and IoT Applications.

Keysight’s 5G solutions enables global provider to support diverse markets.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Fibocom has selected the company’s 5G solutions to perform comprehensive testing, verification and optimization of wireless modules developed for 5G and internet of things (IoT) applications.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 635257 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Keysight Technologies Inc. stands at 1.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.60%.

The market cap for KEYS stock reached $37.36 billion, with 184.00 million shares outstanding and 183.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 966.66K shares, KEYS reached a trading volume of 635257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEYS shares is $206.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEYS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Keysight Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $190 to $220. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Keysight Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $175 to $210, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on KEYS stock. On November 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KEYS shares from 190 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keysight Technologies Inc. is set at 5.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEYS in the course of the last twelve months was 34.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has KEYS stock performed recently?

Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, KEYS shares gained by 3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.65 for Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.48, while it was recorded at 198.21 for the last single week of trading, and 163.76 for the last 200 days.

Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.51 and a Gross Margin at +62.11. Keysight Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.92.

Keysight Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keysight Technologies Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]

There are presently around $32,544 million, or 89.40% of KEYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEYS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,303,638, which is approximately 0.504% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,432,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.31 billion in KEYS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.61 billion in KEYS stock with ownership of nearly -4.257% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keysight Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 378 institutional holders increased their position in Keysight Technologies Inc. [NYSE:KEYS] by around 6,838,841 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 8,440,053 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 146,283,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,562,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEYS stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 827,052 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 413,814 shares during the same period.