IronNet Inc. [IRNT] Is Currently 1.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

IronNet Inc. [NYSE: IRNT] gained 1.07% or 0.05 points to close at $4.73 with a heavy trading volume of 914246 shares. The company report on December 19, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of IronNet, Inc. – IRNT.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of IronNet, Inc. (“IronNet” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IRNT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether IronNet and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

It opened the trading session at $4.59, the shares rose to $4.83 and dropped to $4.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IRNT points out that the company has recorded -52.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, IRNT reached to a volume of 914246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IronNet Inc. [IRNT]:

Needham have made an estimate for IronNet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for IronNet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on IRNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IronNet Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for IRNT stock

IronNet Inc. [IRNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, IRNT shares dropped by -48.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.33 for IronNet Inc. [IRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.27, while it was recorded at 4.52 for the last single week of trading, and 11.42 for the last 200 days.

IronNet Inc. [IRNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for IRNT is now -0.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IronNet Inc. [IRNT] managed to generate an average of -$35,893 per employee.IronNet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at IronNet Inc. [IRNT]

There are presently around $85 million, or 32.00% of IRNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRNT stocks are: KPCB DGF II ASSOCIATES, LLC with ownership of 6,002,001, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 29.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 3,884,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.37 million in IRNT stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $13.21 million in IRNT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IronNet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in IronNet Inc. [NYSE:IRNT] by around 16,654,431 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 13,102,240 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 11,878,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,878,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRNT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,470,783 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 12,089,028 shares during the same period.