ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR] Is Currently 0.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ICON Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: ICLR] traded at a high on 12/23/21, posting a 0.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $307.93. The company report on December 7, 2021 that ICON Named Best Contract Research Organisation in Latest String of Industry Awards.

ICON continues to be recognised by peers, employees, and organisations around the globe.

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a global provider of drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government organisations, is proud to announce it was named the “Best Contract Research Organisation” of 2021 during the 17th Annual Scrip Awards ceremony on 2 December.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 769442 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ICON Public Limited Company stands at 4.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.71%.

The market cap for ICLR stock reached $24.78 billion, with 80.77 million shares outstanding and 51.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 440.37K shares, ICLR reached a trading volume of 769442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICLR shares is $307.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ICON Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for ICON Public Limited Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $260, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ICLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICON Public Limited Company is set at 10.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICLR in the course of the last twelve months was 37.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has ICLR stock performed recently?

ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.29. With this latest performance, ICLR shares gained by 12.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.94 for ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 279.78, while it was recorded at 295.37 for the last single week of trading, and 240.64 for the last 200 days.

ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ICON Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICON Public Limited Company go to 25.48%.

Insider trade positions for ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR]

There are presently around $22,695 million, or 96.50% of ICLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICLR stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 7,461,705, which is approximately 0.077% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,160,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in ICLR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.55 billion in ICLR stock with ownership of nearly 7.94% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ICON Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in ICON Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:ICLR] by around 13,417,638 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 24,608,953 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 35,676,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,703,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICLR stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,068,138 shares, while 170 institutional investors sold positions of 9,817,614 shares during the same period.