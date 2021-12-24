Goldman slashes price target on Cummins Inc. [CMI] – find out why.

Cummins Inc. [NYSE: CMI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.45% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.98%. The company report on December 22, 2021 that Cummins and Sinopec Officially Launch Joint Venture to Produce Green Hydrogen Technologies in China.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Cummins Inc.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cummins Inc. and China Petrochemical Corporation announced the formation of a 50:50 joint venture — Cummins Enze (Guangdong) Hydrogen Technology Co., Ltd (“Cummins Enze”).

Over the last 12 months, CMI stock dropped by -4.57%. The one-year Cummins Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.62. The average equity rating for CMI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.66 billion, with 143.50 million shares outstanding and 142.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 973.43K shares, CMI stock reached a trading volume of 635231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cummins Inc. [CMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMI shares is $276.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cummins Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Cummins Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $284, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on CMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cummins Inc. is set at 4.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMI in the course of the last twelve months was 25.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Cummins Inc. [CMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, CMI shares dropped by -6.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.05 for Cummins Inc. [CMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 228.07, while it was recorded at 210.93 for the last single week of trading, and 241.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cummins Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cummins Inc. [CMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.29 and a Gross Margin at +24.59. Cummins Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.03.

Return on Total Capital for CMI is now 14.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cummins Inc. [CMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.27. Additionally, CMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cummins Inc. [CMI] managed to generate an average of $30,938 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Cummins Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CMI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cummins Inc. go to 18.52%.

Cummins Inc. [CMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,417 million, or 84.40% of CMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,916,043, which is approximately -0.86% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,877,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 billion in CMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.43 billion in CMI stock with ownership of nearly -3.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cummins Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 577 institutional holders increased their position in Cummins Inc. [NYSE:CMI] by around 8,649,847 shares. Additionally, 505 investors decreased positions by around 9,015,410 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 101,122,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,787,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMI stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,651,700 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 2,089,199 shares during the same period.