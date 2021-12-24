For UGI Corporation [UGI], Analyst sees a rise to $46. What next?

UGI Corporation [NYSE: UGI] traded at a high on 12/23/21, posting a 0.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $45.50. The company report on December 22, 2021 that SHV Energy and UGI Receive European Union Approval to Create Joint Venture to Advance the Production and Use of Renewable Dimethyl Ether.

SHV Energy and UGI International, a subsidiary of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI), distributors of off-grid energy, today received approval from the European Commission to create a joint venture to advance the production and use of renewable dimethyl ether (“rDME”).

The proposed joint venture was approved, marking an important step that will enable both parties to form the joint venture and commence operations in early 2022. As previously announced, the joint venture is intended to gain market acceptance and accelerate the use of rDME as a renewable solution for the LPG industry. The parties anticipate the development of up to 6 production plants within the next 5 years, targeting a total production capacity of 300,000 tons of rDME per year by 2027. The aggregate investment in production capacity is estimated to be up to $1 billion which is expected to involve third party investment.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 609725 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UGI Corporation stands at 1.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.23%.

The market cap for UGI stock reached $9.53 billion, with 209.45 million shares outstanding and 207.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, UGI reached a trading volume of 609725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UGI Corporation [UGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UGI shares is $51.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for UGI Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for UGI Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on UGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UGI Corporation is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for UGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for UGI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has UGI stock performed recently?

UGI Corporation [UGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.22. With this latest performance, UGI shares gained by 1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for UGI Corporation [UGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.41, while it was recorded at 45.11 for the last single week of trading, and 44.76 for the last 200 days.

UGI Corporation [UGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UGI Corporation [UGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.58 and a Gross Margin at +78.95. UGI Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.65.

Return on Total Capital for UGI is now 33.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UGI Corporation [UGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.66. Additionally, UGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UGI Corporation [UGI] managed to generate an average of $252,931 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.UGI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for UGI Corporation [UGI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI Corporation go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for UGI Corporation [UGI]

There are presently around $7,723 million, or 82.70% of UGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,498,157, which is approximately 4.493% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,932,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in UGI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $617.18 million in UGI stock with ownership of nearly -9.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UGI Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in UGI Corporation [NYSE:UGI] by around 8,247,906 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 9,250,495 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 152,233,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,731,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UGI stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,990,675 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 468,030 shares during the same period.