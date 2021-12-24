For The Vita Coco Company Inc. [COCO], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

The Vita Coco Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COCO] traded at a high on 12/23/21, posting a 7.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.33. The company report on November 11, 2021 that The Vita Coco Company Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Record Third Quarter Net Sales Increased 32.5% to $115.7 Million.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 655927 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Vita Coco Company Inc. stands at 10.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.14%.

The market cap for COCO stock reached $637.31 million, with 56.25 million shares outstanding and 44.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, COCO reached a trading volume of 655927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Vita Coco Company Inc. [COCO]?

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Vita Coco Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for The Vita Coco Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on COCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Vita Coco Company Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for COCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91.

How has COCO stock performed recently?

The Vita Coco Company Inc. [COCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.35.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.72 for The Vita Coco Company Inc. [COCO]. The present Moving Average recorded at 10.37 for the last single week of trading.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. [COCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.