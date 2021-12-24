For Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF], Analyst sees a rise to $38. What next?

Jamf Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: JAMF] closed the trading session at $39.11 on 12/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.20, while the highest price level was $39.53. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Study: Jamf’s Apple Enterprise Management (AEM) Platform Reduces Time Spent on Ongoing Device Management by 90% and Remediating Security Vulnerabilities by 70%.

Hobson & Company research finds organizations using Jamf’s AEM platform can experience an ROI of 781% over three years.

Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced the results of a study carried out by Hobson & Company (H&C), a leading research firm focused on Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and Return on Investment (ROI) studies. The results showed how Jamf saves organizations time, resources and cost by simplifying IT management, improving end-user experience and mitigating overall risk leading to an ROI of 781% for a typical organization over three years.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.72 percent and weekly performance of 18.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, JAMF reached to a volume of 844367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAMF shares is $50.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAMF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Jamf Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Jamf Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $32, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on JAMF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jamf Holding Corp. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAMF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for JAMF in the course of the last twelve months was 57.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

JAMF stock trade performance evaluation

Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.16. With this latest performance, JAMF shares gained by 23.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAMF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.38 for Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.41, while it was recorded at 37.56 for the last single week of trading, and 35.68 for the last 200 days.

Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Jamf Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAMF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jamf Holding Corp. go to 54.15%.

Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,575 million, or 98.60% of JAMF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAMF stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 54,315,284, which is approximately -14.154% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 20,173,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $788.98 million in JAMF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $185.88 million in JAMF stock with ownership of nearly 5.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in Jamf Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:JAMF] by around 16,654,921 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 13,256,411 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 87,068,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,980,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAMF stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,950,862 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,009,279 shares during the same period.