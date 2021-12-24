For Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT], Analyst sees a drop to $10. What next?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ICPT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.90% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.90%. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 3 REVERSE Trial in Compensated Cirrhosis Due to NASH.

Study remains ongoing; top-line data anticipated in Q1 2022 versus near the end of the year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that top-line data from its Phase 3 REVERSE trial will be delayed from our previous guidance of near the end of the year and is now expected in the first quarter of 2022.

Over the last 12 months, ICPT stock dropped by -34.83%. The one-year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.24. The average equity rating for ICPT stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $463.01 million, with 31.74 million shares outstanding and 24.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 838.92K shares, ICPT stock reached a trading volume of 680620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICPT shares is $29.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Neutral rating on ICPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31.

ICPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.90. With this latest performance, ICPT shares gained by 3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.18 for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.09, while it was recorded at 17.13 for the last single week of trading, and 17.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.27 and a Gross Margin at +96.82. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.91.

Return on Total Capital for ICPT is now -42.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.29. Additionally, ICPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 140.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 99.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] managed to generate an average of -$551,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

ICPT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -8.89%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $403 million, or 77.90% of ICPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICPT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 3,145,441, which is approximately 18.402% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,830,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.58 million in ICPT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $45.86 million in ICPT stock with ownership of nearly -0.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ICPT] by around 3,527,577 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 3,334,924 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 15,689,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,552,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICPT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,795,924 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 399,655 shares during the same period.