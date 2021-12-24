For BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

BELLUS Health Inc. [NASDAQ: BLU] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.09 during the day while it closed the day at $7.89. The company report on December 17, 2021 that BELLUS Health Closes US$200 Million Public Offering of Common Shares in Canada and the United States.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU)(TSX: BLU) (the “Company” or “BELLUS Health”) announced today that it has completed its previously-announced underwritten public offering in Canada and the United States (the “Offering”) of 25,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of US$8.00 per common share. The total gross proceeds to the Company were US$200 million, before deducting the underwriting commissions and any expenses related to the Offering. Bellus has also granted to the underwriters an option exercisable by the underwriters within 30 days of the date of the underwriting agreement to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 common shares of the Company.

BELLUS Health’s common shares are dual-listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the trading symbol “BLU”. For the purposes of the TSX approval, the Company relied on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible interlisted issuers on a recognized exchange, such as Nasdaq (evidence that the volume of trading of the Company’s securities on all Canadian marketplaces in the 12 months immediately preceding the date of the application was less than 25% attached).

BELLUS Health Inc. stock has also loss -1.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLU stock has inclined by 23.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 138.37% and gained 157.84% year-on date.

The market cap for BLU stock reached $619.13 million, with 78.34 million shares outstanding and 66.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, BLU reached a trading volume of 899430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for BELLUS Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for BELLUS Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BELLUS Health Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41275.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

BLU stock trade performance evaluation

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, BLU shares gained by 31.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 138.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.77 for BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.63, while it was recorded at 7.96 for the last single week of trading, and 4.62 for the last 200 days.

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -222993.33. BELLUS Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -211713.33.

Return on Total Capital for BLU is now -29.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.34. Additionally, BLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.BELLUS Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $395 million, or 71.91% of BLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLU stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 5,250,000, which is approximately 10.526% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 4,968,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.2 million in BLU stocks shares; and AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $38.99 million in BLU stock with ownership of nearly 16.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BELLUS Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in BELLUS Health Inc. [NASDAQ:BLU] by around 12,751,516 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 10,528,450 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 26,820,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,100,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLU stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,739,920 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 397,337 shares during the same period.