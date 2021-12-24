For Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA], Analyst sees a rise to $29. What next?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATRA] traded at a high on 12/23/21, posting a 5.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.31. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Positive Results from Pivotal Phase 3 Trial (ALLELE) of Tab-cel® at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

Phase 3 ALLELE Study in EBV+ PTLD Demonstrates 50% Objective Response Rate, Consistent with Previous Results.

At Least 11 of 19 Responders had a Duration of Response (DOR) Lasting More Than Six Months with Median Time to Response in All Patients of Just 1.1 Months.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 677904 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stands at 6.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.41%.

The market cap for ATRA stock reached $1.54 billion, with 93.60 million shares outstanding and 87.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 853.85K shares, ATRA reached a trading volume of 677904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATRA shares is $32.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $20 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $31, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on ATRA stock. On November 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ATRA shares from 26 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 120.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01.

How has ATRA stock performed recently?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.36. With this latest performance, ATRA shares dropped by -4.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.47 for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.79, while it was recorded at 16.01 for the last single week of trading, and 15.12 for the last 200 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Insider trade positions for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]

There are presently around $1,564 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATRA stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 8,477,488, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 8,015,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.75 million in ATRA stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $135.98 million in ATRA stock with ownership of nearly 1.962% of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATRA] by around 8,939,412 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 5,942,097 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 75,468,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,350,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATRA stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,006,805 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 779,562 shares during the same period.