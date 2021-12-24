For Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK], Analyst sees a rise to $27. What next?

Argo Blockchain plc [NASDAQ: ARBK] price surged by 7.89 percent to reach at $1.02. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Celsius Resolution of Claims.

Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK) announces that they have reached an amicable resolution with Celsius, of their respective claims in the litigation pending in New Jersey federal court. Pursuant to the resolution: (i) the parties entered into an amendment terminating their November 2, 2020 lease agreement, whereby Argo paid Celsius US $6,320,947.64 in satisfaction of its remaining financial obligations to Celsius and Celsius conveyed title to Argo for the Bitmain S19 Antminer S19 Pro mining machines covered by the lease and (ii) Argo agreed to terminate its mining services arrangement with Celsius in return for a payment from Celsius to Argo in the form of Bitcoin. The remaining terms of the resolution were not disclosed.

A sum of 635805 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 865.76K shares. Argo Blockchain plc shares reached a high of $14.12 and dropped to a low of $12.75 until finishing in the latest session at $13.94.

The one-year ARBK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.09.

Guru’s Opinion on Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Argo Blockchain plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Argo Blockchain plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on ARBK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Argo Blockchain plc is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 61.96.

ARBK Stock Performance Analysis:

Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.51.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.69 for Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.49, while it was recorded at 12.71 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Argo Blockchain plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.06 and a Gross Margin at +9.07. Argo Blockchain plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.61.

Return on Total Capital for ARBK is now -0.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.81. Additionally, ARBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.

Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] Insider Position Details

Positions in Argo Blockchain plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Argo Blockchain plc [NASDAQ:ARBK] by around 1,879,854 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,879,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARBK stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,879,854 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.