DTE Energy Company [DTE] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $123

DTE Energy Company [NYSE: DTE] price surged by 0.10 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on December 16, 2021 that DTE Energy Foundation awards more than $1 million in ‘Holiday Help’ grants to support families, children and underserved populations.

Ten organizations will use funding to bolster people-first programming from meals to emergency home repairs.

The DTE Energy Foundation today announced it has awarded more than $1 million in grants to 10 Michigan-based organizations focused on enriching people’s lives across the state, just in time for the holidays. Grant recipients include The Children’s Foundation, Community Foundation of St. Clair County, Feeding America West Michigan, Forgotten Harvest, Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan, Habitat for Humanity of Michigan, Meals on Wheels, Oaks Village (Oaks of Righteousness), Pope Francis Center and United Community Housing Coalition. Organizations will use this support to repair homes, deliver meals and support communities at the grassroots level by directly serving residents’ most basic needs.

A sum of 643005 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 977.72K shares. DTE Energy Company shares reached a high of $117.77 and dropped to a low of $116.33 until finishing in the latest session at $116.82.

The one-year DTE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.02. The average equity rating for DTE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DTE Energy Company [DTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTE shares is $127.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for DTE Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for DTE Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $128, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DTE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DTE Energy Company is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for DTE in the course of the last twelve months was 9.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

DTE Stock Performance Analysis:

DTE Energy Company [DTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.92. With this latest performance, DTE shares gained by 4.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.37 for DTE Energy Company [DTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.03, while it was recorded at 116.75 for the last single week of trading, and 114.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DTE Energy Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DTE Energy Company [DTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.13 and a Gross Margin at +20.47. DTE Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.12.

Return on Total Capital for DTE is now 6.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DTE Energy Company [DTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 158.16. Additionally, DTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DTE Energy Company [DTE] managed to generate an average of $128,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.DTE Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DTE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTE Energy Company go to 6.72%.

DTE Energy Company [DTE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,490 million, or 73.60% of DTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,708,237, which is approximately -1.92% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,117,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in DTE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.78 billion in DTE stock with ownership of nearly 2.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DTE Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in DTE Energy Company [NYSE:DTE] by around 11,662,061 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 12,439,559 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 117,056,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,158,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTE stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,445,700 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,956,615 shares during the same period.