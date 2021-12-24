Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] Stock trading around $14.01 per share: What’s Next?

Dada Nexus Limited [NASDAQ: DADA] closed the trading session at $14.01 on 12/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.09, while the highest price level was $14.14. The company report on December 23, 2021 that Dada Group Participates in Drafting CCFA’s Retail Digitalization Terminology.

Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, participated in drafting “Terminology of Retail Digitalization” initiated by China Chain Store & Franchise Association’s (CCFA). This terminology was the first comprehensive standards about digital transformation in the retail industry and officially released on December 7th.

CCFA’s Terminology of Retail Digitalization systematically defined the related terms of digital transformation in the retail industry, and unified the expressions in the domestic and international retail industries. It smoothed the communications between retail enterprises, which is of great significance for the digital transformation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -61.62 percent and weekly performance of 0.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -56.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -35.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, DADA reached to a volume of 784443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DADA shares is $36.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DADA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Dada Nexus Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Dada Nexus Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on DADA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dada Nexus Limited is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for DADA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

DADA stock trade performance evaluation

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, DADA shares dropped by -35.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DADA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.64 for Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.82, while it was recorded at 14.00 for the last single week of trading, and 23.28 for the last 200 days.

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.62 and a Gross Margin at +15.17. Dada Nexus Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.71.

Return on Total Capital for DADA is now -287.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -933.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,167.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.54. Additionally, DADA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] managed to generate an average of -$101,249 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Dada Nexus Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $800 million, or 25.10% of DADA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DADA stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 11,602,339, which is approximately 48.317% of the company’s market cap and around 2.75% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 7,567,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.02 million in DADA stocks shares; and ROVIDA ADVISORS INC., currently with $101.71 million in DADA stock with ownership of nearly -2.181% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dada Nexus Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Dada Nexus Limited [NASDAQ:DADA] by around 10,498,131 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 5,920,391 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 40,686,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,104,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DADA stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,222,752 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,443,828 shares during the same period.