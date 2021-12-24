Cue Health Inc. [HLTH] fell -35.75% so far this year. What now?

Cue Health Inc. [NASDAQ: HLTH] slipped around -0.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.85 at the close of the session, down -0.85%. The company report on December 21, 2021 that First-of-its-kind Cue Health Partnership with Air Canada Provides U.S.-based Customers with Special Access to the Most Accurate COVID-19 Self-Test.

Air Canada Passengers can now access Cue’s 24/7 supervised test for verified travel results through the Cue Health App.

U.S.-based Air Canada customers can now access Cue’s testing services, with roll-out for Canada-based customers coming in early 2022.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, HLTH reached a trading volume of 801654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has HLTH stock performed recently?

Cue Health Inc. [HLTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.56.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.72 for Cue Health Inc. [HLTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.78, while it was recorded at 12.00 for the last single week of trading.

Cue Health Inc. [HLTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cue Health Inc. [HLTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -196.60 and a Gross Margin at +34.86. Cue Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -206.30.

Return on Total Capital for HLTH is now -76.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cue Health Inc. [HLTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.44. Additionally, HLTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Cue Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Cue Health Inc. [HLTH]

There are presently around $468 million, or 35.30% of HLTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLTH stocks are: KOCH INDUSTRIES INC with ownership of 7,904,965, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.10% of the total institutional ownership; JOHNSON & JOHNSON, holding 5,548,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.3 million in HLTH stocks shares; and JABODON PT CO, currently with $64.51 million in HLTH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cue Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Cue Health Inc. [NASDAQ:HLTH] by around 36,413,715 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,413,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLTH stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,413,715 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.