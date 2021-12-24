BTIG Research slashes price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] – find out why.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [NYSE: ARI] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $13.596 during the day while it closed the day at $13.46. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) today announced the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.35 per share of common stock, which is payable on January 15, 2022 to common stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a high-growth, global alternative asset manager with approximately $481 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2021.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stock has also gained 3.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARI stock has declined by -11.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.52% and gained 20.50% year-on date.

The market cap for ARI stock reached $1.89 billion, with 139.89 million shares outstanding and 138.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 971.90K shares, ARI reached a trading volume of 643171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARI shares is $15.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ARI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARI in the course of the last twelve months was 124.17.

ARI stock trade performance evaluation

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, ARI shares dropped by -5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.82 for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.42, while it was recorded at 13.15 for the last single week of trading, and 15.05 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.47 and a Gross Margin at +88.41. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.36.

Return on Total Capital for ARI is now 2.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.56. Additionally, ARI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.38.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. go to 0.07%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,124 million, or 68.70% of ARI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,196,379, which is approximately -0.898% of the company’s market cap and around 0.67% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,477,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $194.87 million in ARI stocks shares; and STATE OF MICHIGAN RETIREMENT SYSTEM, currently with $73.49 million in ARI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [NYSE:ARI] by around 2,101,357 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 3,285,114 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 78,130,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,517,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARI stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 654,219 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,253,678 shares during the same period.