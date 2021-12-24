BTIG Research lifts Conformis Inc. [CFMS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Conformis Inc. [NASDAQ: CFMS] loss -2.17% on the last trading session, reaching $0.80 price per share at the time. The company report on December 23, 2021 that Conformis, Inc. Announces Departure of Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary.

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) announced today that Brent Alldredge, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, has notified the Company that he will be departing the Company on January 16, 2022 to become the General Counsel at Bruker Corporation, a global, publicly traded developer, manufacturer, and distributor of scientific instruments and analytical and diagnostic solutions.

As a result, the Company’s Board of Directors has begun a search to appoint a successor to Mr. Alldredge, with a further announcement to be made in due course. Mr. Alldredge has agreed to work with the Company as an advisor to help achieve a smooth transition.

Conformis Inc. represents 178.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $130.06 million with the latest information. CFMS stock price has been found in the range of $0.7901 to $0.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, CFMS reached a trading volume of 650961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Conformis Inc. [CFMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFMS shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Conformis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Conformis Inc. stock. On August 04, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for CFMS shares from 6 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conformis Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CFMS stock

Conformis Inc. [CFMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.35. With this latest performance, CFMS shares dropped by -13.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.60 for Conformis Inc. [CFMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0026, while it was recorded at 0.8046 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1312 for the last 200 days.

Conformis Inc. [CFMS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conformis Inc. [CFMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.52 and a Gross Margin at +49.03. Conformis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.33.

Return on Total Capital for CFMS is now -59.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -175.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conformis Inc. [CFMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 264.28. Additionally, CFMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conformis Inc. [CFMS] managed to generate an average of -$93,795 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Conformis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Conformis Inc. [CFMS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conformis Inc. go to -14.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Conformis Inc. [CFMS]

There are presently around $58 million, or 46.00% of CFMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFMS stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 17,835,948, which is approximately 0.508% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 14,551,646 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.69 million in CFMS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.59 million in CFMS stock with ownership of nearly 0.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Conformis Inc. [NASDAQ:CFMS] by around 20,643,412 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 26,778,649 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 25,390,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,813,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFMS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,489,281 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 18,736,441 shares during the same period.