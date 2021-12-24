BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] Revenue clocked in at $0.40 million, down -30.77% YTD: What’s Next?

BioSig Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BSGM] gained 16.88% or 0.39 points to close at $2.70 with a heavy trading volume of 686824 shares. The company report on December 21, 2021 that BioSig Technologies, Inc. Selects Access Strategy Partners to Accelerate Commercial Sales.

Leading healthcare management firm to enhance the Company’s market access strategy as it expands the installation base of its signal processing technology for arrhythmia care.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that it appointed Access Strategy Partners, Inc. to advise on the next phase of the commercial roll-out.

It opened the trading session at $2.43, the shares rose to $2.70 and dropped to $2.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BSGM points out that the company has recorded -25.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 258.15K shares, BSGM reached to a volume of 686824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSGM shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for BioSig Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioSig Technologies Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 227.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for BSGM stock

BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.72. With this latest performance, BSGM shares dropped by -7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.44 for BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.83, while it was recorded at 2.53 for the last single week of trading, and 3.35 for the last 200 days.

BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for BSGM is now -284.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -288.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -291.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -234.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.28. Additionally, BSGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] managed to generate an average of -$1,065,673 per employee.BioSig Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]

There are presently around $13 million, or 13.50% of BSGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,309,845, which is approximately 26.125% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; INTEROCEAN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC, holding 887,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 million in BSGM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.4 million in BSGM stock with ownership of nearly 14.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioSig Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in BioSig Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BSGM] by around 630,988 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 797,549 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 3,516,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,945,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSGM stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,752 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 302,124 shares during the same period.