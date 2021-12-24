BioRestorative Therapies Inc. [BRTX] moved up 17.51: Why It’s Important

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRTX] jumped around 0.8 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.37 at the close of the session, up 17.51%. The company report on December 21, 2021 that BioRestorative Therapies Announces CRO Agreement with PRC Clinical for its BRTX-100 Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Treat Chronic Lumbar Disc Disease.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (the “Company” or “BioRestorative”) (NASDAQ:BRTX), a life sciences company focused on adult stem cell-based therapies, today announced it has entered into a Master Service Agreement with PRC Clinical, a contract research organization (CRO) specializing in clinical trial management to conduct BioRestorative’s Phase 2 clinical trial.

PRC Clinical is an all-inclusive CRO and has specialized expertise across regenerative medicine, CNS, ophthalmology, pulmonary and COVID-19, rare and orphan disease and more complex indications. Their innovative approach to executing studies for biotech and pharmaceutical companies combines high-touch human elements and cutting-edge technology with extensive experience and deep therapeutic knowledge. Pursuant to the agreement, PRC Clinical will manage BioRestorative’s Phase 2 clinical study of BRTX-100, the Company’s lead clinical product to treat chronic lumbar disc disease.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. stock is now -80.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRTX Stock saw the intraday high of $6.25 and lowest of $4.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 132.00, which means current price is +23.17% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 198.38K shares, BRTX reached a trading volume of 10336954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioRestorative Therapies Inc. [BRTX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioRestorative Therapies Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 294.94.

How has BRTX stock performed recently?

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. [BRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.82. With this latest performance, BRTX shares dropped by -12.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.16 for BioRestorative Therapies Inc. [BRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.51, while it was recorded at 4.73 for the last single week of trading, and 23.14 for the last 200 days.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. [BRTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioRestorative Therapies Inc. [BRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3574.12. BioRestorative Therapies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14639.85.

Additionally, BRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 138.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioRestorative Therapies Inc. [BRTX] managed to generate an average of -$2,254,537 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.BioRestorative Therapies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for BioRestorative Therapies Inc. [BRTX]

Positions in BioRestorative Therapies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 0 institutional holders increased their position in BioRestorative Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRTX] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 500 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 0 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRTX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 500 shares during the same period.