Barrington Research slashes price target on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] – find out why.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] gained 1.19% on the last trading session, reaching $3.40 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Clear Channel Outdoor, No Kid Hungry Launch Holiday Campaign to Help “Feed a Kid, Fuel a Dream”.

Out-of-Home Campaign Inspires Public to Help End Child Hunger Crisis, Connects Kids to Healthy Meals.

Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) (NYSE: CCO) today announced it has joined forces again with No Kid Hungry to launch an out-of-home (OOH) holiday campaign to help connect hungry kids with free, healthy meals and encourage the public to take up the cause of No Kid Hungry: the only national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in America.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. represents 469.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.51 billion with the latest information. CCO stock price has been found in the range of $3.305 to $3.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, CCO reached a trading volume of 1568000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $4.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for CCO stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.26. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.44 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.14, while it was recorded at 3.25 for the last single week of trading, and 2.60 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.10. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.42.

Return on Total Capital for CCO is now -3.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.62. Additionally, CCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 162.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 117.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] managed to generate an average of -$121,404 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

There are presently around $1,480 million, or 97.30% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 105,500,468, which is approximately 0.599% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 46,774,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.16 million in CCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $117.35 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly -0.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 16,596,444 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 19,458,858 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 404,308,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,363,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,185,551 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,637,975 shares during the same period.