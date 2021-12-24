Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] fell -38.93% so far this year. What now?

Autolus Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: AUTL] price surged by 4.80 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Autolus Therapeutics presents positive obe-cel data at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition.

– Obe-cel shows sustained durability of response with morphological EFS of 46% at 24 months in the ALLCAR19 study.

– Obe-cel response and safety data from the Phase 1b portion of the FELIX study consistent with the Phase 1 ALLCAR19 study.

A sum of 873626 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.15M shares. Autolus Therapeutics plc shares reached a high of $5.485 and dropped to a low of $5.1139 until finishing in the latest session at $5.46.

The one-year AUTL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.22. The average equity rating for AUTL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUTL shares is $13.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUTL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Autolus Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Autolus Therapeutics plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AUTL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autolus Therapeutics plc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 153.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

AUTL Stock Performance Analysis:

Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, AUTL shares dropped by -12.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.67 for Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.06, while it was recorded at 5.37 for the last single week of trading, and 6.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Autolus Therapeutics plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] shares currently have an operating margin of -70090.08. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58716.53.

Return on Total Capital for AUTL is now -62.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.79. Additionally, AUTL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] managed to generate an average of -$370,036 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Autolus Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $132 million, or 34.60% of AUTL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUTL stocks are: FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,530,657, which is approximately 54.584% of the company’s market cap and around 25.29% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 2,955,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.14 million in AUTL stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $16.04 million in AUTL stock with ownership of nearly 63.746% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Autolus Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Autolus Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:AUTL] by around 4,542,016 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,842,915 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 14,825,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,210,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUTL stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 252,994 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,674,808 shares during the same period.