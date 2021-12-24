Athenex Inc. [ATNX] fell -86.17% so far this year. What now?

Athenex Inc. [NASDAQ: ATNX] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.53 at the close of the session, up 2.00%. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Athenex to Host a KOL Webinar Today on CAR-NKT Cell Approach to Cancer and Latest Data at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting.

The Company will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader event today at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its CAR-NKT cell therapy platform.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Interim results from five evaluable patients in ANCHOR study of KUR-502 showed 80% Overall Response Rate and 60% Complete Response at lowest dose levels.

Athenex Inc. stock is now -86.17% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATNX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.55 and lowest of $1.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.00, which means current price is +14.18% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, ATNX reached a trading volume of 641997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Athenex Inc. [ATNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATNX shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Athenex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price from $22 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Athenex Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athenex Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

How has ATNX stock performed recently?

Athenex Inc. [ATNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, ATNX shares dropped by -17.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.74 for Athenex Inc. [ATNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0590, while it was recorded at 1.5460 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5631 for the last 200 days.

Athenex Inc. [ATNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athenex Inc. [ATNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.69 and a Gross Margin at +33.96. Athenex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -101.24.

Return on Total Capital for ATNX is now -43.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Athenex Inc. [ATNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.96. Additionally, ATNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Athenex Inc. [ATNX] managed to generate an average of -$241,618 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Athenex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Athenex Inc. [ATNX]

There are presently around $67 million, or 49.10% of ATNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATNX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 13,532,467, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,939,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.62 million in ATNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.97 million in ATNX stock with ownership of nearly 7.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athenex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Athenex Inc. [NASDAQ:ATNX] by around 4,481,385 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 11,006,160 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 28,514,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,001,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATNX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,008,151 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 746,690 shares during the same period.