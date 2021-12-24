Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ] is 160.31% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Arqit Quantum Inc. [NASDAQ: ARQQ] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $26.64 during the day while it closed the day at $24.99. The company report on December 23, 2021 that Virgin Orbit licenses QuantumCloud™ from Arqit.

Virgin Orbit and Arqit Quantum announce an extension to their collaboration.

Virgin Orbit has licensed the Arqit QuantumCloudTM service from Arqit to protect its launch and space solutions businesses.

Arqit Quantum Inc. stock has also gained 53.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARQQ stock has inclined by 3.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 151.41% and gained 160.31% year-on date.

The market cap for ARQQ stock reached $2.87 billion, with 43.12 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 910.74K shares, ARQQ reached a trading volume of 768351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arqit Quantum Inc. is set at 4.00 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.03. With this latest performance, ARQQ shares dropped by -6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 151.41% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARQQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.47 for Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.91, while it was recorded at 22.27 for the last single week of trading.

Arqit Quantum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

There are presently around $21 million, or 0.60% of ARQQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARQQ stocks are: SB MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 56.90% of the total institutional ownership; LA FINANCIERE DE L’ECHIQUIER, holding 84,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 million in ARQQ stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.26 million in ARQQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Arqit Quantum Inc. [NASDAQ:ARQQ] by around 706,344 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 29,440,816 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 29,322,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 824,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARQQ stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 706,344 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 26,220,973 shares during the same period.