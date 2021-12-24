Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] Is Currently 0.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aqua Metals Inc. [NASDAQ: AQMS] traded at a high on 12/23/21, posting a 0.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.38. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Sidoti December Micro Cap Virtual Conference.

Presentation Times Released for 75+ Presenting Companies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 641583 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aqua Metals Inc. stands at 6.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.30%.

The market cap for AQMS stock reached $91.65 million, with 69.61 million shares outstanding and 68.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, AQMS reached a trading volume of 641583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQMS shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aqua Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Aqua Metals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $12, while Euro Pacific Capital kept a Buy rating on AQMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aqua Metals Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1018.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has AQMS stock performed recently?

Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, AQMS shares dropped by -18.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.57 for Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7574, while it was recorded at 1.3740 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5155 for the last 200 days.

Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -14252.78 and a Gross Margin at -4970.37. Aqua Metals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23853.70.

Return on Total Capital for AQMS is now -33.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.83. Additionally, AQMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] managed to generate an average of -$1,226,762 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Aqua Metals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aqua Metals Inc. go to 35.00%.

Insider trade positions for Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]

There are presently around $18 million, or 22.30% of AQMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQMS stocks are: BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. with ownership of 2,889,166, which is approximately 13.991% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,863,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.95 million in AQMS stocks shares; and IEQ CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $2.05 million in AQMS stock with ownership of nearly 22.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aqua Metals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Aqua Metals Inc. [NASDAQ:AQMS] by around 2,006,529 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,718,376 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 9,329,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,054,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQMS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 501,033 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 854,635 shares during the same period.