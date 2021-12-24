Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] is -33.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [NASDAQ: AAOI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.30% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.68%. The company report on November 23, 2021 that Applied Optoelectronics to Present at Raymond James Virtual Technology Investors Conference.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced the Company will virtually present via a fireside chat format in the following investor conference:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, AAOI stock dropped by -37.33%. The one-year Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.28. The average equity rating for AAOI stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $147.71 million, with 27.10 million shares outstanding and 25.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 644.67K shares, AAOI stock reached a trading volume of 640651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAOI shares is $15.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAOI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $22 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on AAOI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

AAOI Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.68. With this latest performance, AAOI shares dropped by -4.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.54 for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.38, while it was recorded at 5.52 for the last single week of trading, and 7.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.82 and a Gross Margin at +21.33. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.91.

Return on Total Capital for AAOI is now -11.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.75. Additionally, AAOI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] managed to generate an average of -$21,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

AAOI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. go to 13.00%.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $76 million, or 49.80% of AAOI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAOI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,090,324, which is approximately 3.16% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,397,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.88 million in AAOI stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $5.6 million in AAOI stock with ownership of nearly 122.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [NASDAQ:AAOI] by around 2,150,426 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 1,853,841 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 9,508,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,512,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAOI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 288,285 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,085,966 shares during the same period.