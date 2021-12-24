Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] stock Initiated by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $11

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: AGTC] jumped around 0.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.99 at the close of the session, up 5.85%. The company report on December 6, 2021 that AGTC Appoints Biopharmaceutical Industry Leader James Robinson to its Board of Directors.

Robinson’s expertise in development and commercialization adds to the clinical and commercial experience of newly appointed management team.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases with an initial focus on inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced the appointment of James Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Urovant Sciences, to its Board of Directors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stock is now -51.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGTC Stock saw the intraday high of $2.00 and lowest of $1.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.67, which means current price is +8.15% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 622.61K shares, AGTC reached a trading volume of 639921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGTC shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $24, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on AGTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 168.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

How has AGTC stock performed recently?

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.65. With this latest performance, AGTC shares dropped by -16.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.76 for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3908, while it was recorded at 1.9180 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5445 for the last 200 days.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -11690.20. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11565.80.

Return on Total Capital for AGTC is now -59.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.53. Additionally, AGTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] managed to generate an average of -$696,735 per employee.Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Insider trade positions for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]

There are presently around $26 million, or 44.70% of AGTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,735,372, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO, holding 1,404,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.79 million in AGTC stocks shares; and PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.51 million in AGTC stock with ownership of nearly -9.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:AGTC] by around 1,091,172 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,936,762 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 10,068,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,095,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGTC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,336 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 211,345 shares during the same period.