Anthem Inc. [ANTM] Is Currently 0.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Anthem Inc. [NYSE: ANTM] gained 0.40% on the last trading session, reaching $455.71 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2021 that AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Anthem, Inc. and Most Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of AMERIGROUP Affiliates.

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the core Blue Cross Blue Shield-branded insurance subsidiaries of Anthem, Inc. (Anthem) (Indianapolis, IN) [NYSE:ANTM], as well as its branded life insurance subsidiaries. Concurrently, AM Best has upgraded the FSR to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR to “a+” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of various AMERIGROUP affiliates. All companies listed above are collectively referred to as Anthem Health. At the same time, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” (Good), the Long- and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR; Short-Term IR) of Anthem and the Long-Term IR on the existing surplus notes of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. (Indianapolis, IN).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Furthermore, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of the members of UNICARE Life & Health Group (UNICARE) a subsidiary of Anthem.

Anthem Inc. represents 246.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $111.30 billion with the latest information. ANTM stock price has been found in the range of $455.04 to $458.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, ANTM reached a trading volume of 602300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Anthem Inc. [ANTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANTM shares is $476.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANTM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Anthem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Anthem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $403, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on ANTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anthem Inc. is set at 9.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANTM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.23.

Trading performance analysis for ANTM stock

Anthem Inc. [ANTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, ANTM shares gained by 7.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.65 for Anthem Inc. [ANTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 424.25, while it was recorded at 448.13 for the last single week of trading, and 389.87 for the last 200 days.

Anthem Inc. [ANTM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anthem Inc. [ANTM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.33. Anthem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.75.

Return on Total Capital for ANTM is now 14.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anthem Inc. [ANTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.23. Additionally, ANTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anthem Inc. [ANTM] managed to generate an average of $54,820 per employee.

Anthem Inc. [ANTM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anthem Inc. go to 13.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Anthem Inc. [ANTM]

There are presently around $99,169 million, or 92.40% of ANTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANTM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,654,875, which is approximately 0.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,928,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.63 billion in ANTM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.82 billion in ANTM stock with ownership of nearly 0.228% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anthem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 554 institutional holders increased their position in Anthem Inc. [NYSE:ANTM] by around 11,854,209 shares. Additionally, 504 investors decreased positions by around 11,785,860 shares, while 248 investors held positions by with 193,975,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,615,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANTM stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,446,740 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,256,944 shares during the same period.