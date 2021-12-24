Amgen Inc. [AMGN] stock Resumed by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $210

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] traded at a high on 12/22/21, posting a 0.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $221.53. The company report on December 20, 2021 that FDA APPROVES OTEZLA® (APREMILAST) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH PLAQUE PSORIASIS, REGARDLESS OF SEVERITY LEVEL.

Otezla is the First and Only Oral Therapy Approved in Adult Patients with Plaque Psoriasis Across all Severities, Including Mild, Moderate and Severe.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Approximately 8 Million People in the U.S. Have Plaque Psoriasis.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2667020 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amgen Inc. stands at 2.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.28%.

The market cap for AMGN stock reached $124.83 billion, with 567.00 million shares outstanding and 562.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, AMGN reached a trading volume of 2667020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amgen Inc. [AMGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $239.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $228, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on AMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 4.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 32.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has AMGN stock performed recently?

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, AMGN shares gained by 9.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.00 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 209.60, while it was recorded at 221.50 for the last single week of trading, and 230.24 for the last 200 days.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.49 and a Gross Margin at +75.60. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.77.

Return on Total Capital for AMGN is now 21.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 355.46. Additionally, AMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 352.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] managed to generate an average of $298,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 5.90%.

Insider trade positions for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]

There are presently around $94,604 million, or 77.20% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 49,013,416, which is approximately 2.485% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,797,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.34 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.55 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly -0.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amgen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 985 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 17,072,025 shares. Additionally, 992 investors decreased positions by around 23,613,556 shares, while 302 investors held positions by with 387,539,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,225,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,354,239 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 1,052,269 shares during the same period.