Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] fell -14.74% so far this year. What now?

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ATEC] surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.515 during the day while it closed the day at $12.38. The company report on November 4, 2021 that ATEC Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights.

Total revenue growth of 53% including organic revenue growth of 29%.

Advancing adoption of PTP Technique drove 50% lateral contribution to revenue growth.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 13.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATEC stock has declined by -9.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.60% and lost -14.74% year-on date.

The market cap for ATEC stock reached $1.17 billion, with 99.57 million shares outstanding and 65.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 961.98K shares, ATEC reached a trading volume of 638992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATEC shares is $20.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Alphatec Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ATEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphatec Holdings Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

ATEC stock trade performance evaluation

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.58. With this latest performance, ATEC shares gained by 11.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.51 for Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.74, while it was recorded at 11.80 for the last single week of trading, and 13.99 for the last 200 days.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.82 and a Gross Margin at +63.20. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.53.

Return on Total Capital for ATEC is now -28.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.41. Additionally, ATEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] managed to generate an average of -$266,872 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphatec Holdings Inc. go to 12.00%.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $673 million, or 57.90% of ATEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATEC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,772,003, which is approximately -3.918% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 3,594,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.5 million in ATEC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $40.38 million in ATEC stock with ownership of nearly 3.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphatec Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Alphatec Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ATEC] by around 14,770,766 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 5,077,594 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 34,512,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,361,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATEC stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,426,703 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 853,884 shares during the same period.