Alliance Global Partners slashes price target on ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] – find out why.

ION Geophysical Corporation [NYSE: IO] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.055 during the day while it closed the day at $1.04. The company report on December 23, 2021 that ION receives continued listing standards notice from the New York Stock Exchange.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that written notice was received from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. ION is considered below criteria established by the NYSE for continued listing because its average market capitalization has been less than $50 million over a consecutive 30 trading-day period, and at the same time its last reported stockholders’ equity was below $50 million.

The Company intends to submit a plan that demonstrates its ability to bring the Company into conformity with the continued listing standards within six months. During the six-month period, the Company’s shares will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE, subject to its continued compliance with the plan and other NYSE continued listing standards.

ION Geophysical Corporation stock has also loss -24.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IO stock has declined by -20.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.85% and lost -57.20% year-on date.

The market cap for IO stock reached $33.23 million, with 28.59 million shares outstanding and 25.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, IO reached a trading volume of 803628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IO shares is $4.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for ION Geophysical Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for ION Geophysical Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ION Geophysical Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for IO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32.

IO stock trade performance evaluation

ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.64. With this latest performance, IO shares dropped by -39.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.37 for ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7386, while it was recorded at 1.1020 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8049 for the last 200 days.

ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ION Geophysical Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ION Geophysical Corporation go to 18.00%.

ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 25.20% of IO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IO stocks are: GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 2,953,850, which is approximately -37.33% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 885,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.92 million in IO stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $0.26 million in IO stock with ownership of nearly -4.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in ION Geophysical Corporation [NYSE:IO] by around 476,667 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 4,095,376 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 851,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,423,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 242,344 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,559,362 shares during the same period.