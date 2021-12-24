Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. [ACKIT] moved up 0.20: Why It’s Important

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. [NASDAQ: ACKIT] price surged by 0.20 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on December 23, 2021 that Blackstone Products, the Market Leader in Outdoor Griddles, to Become a Publicly Traded Company Through a Business Combination With Ackrell SPAC Partners.

Blackstone Products, the innovative griddle company that is redefining the outdoor cooking experience led by Founder and Chairman Roger Dahle, has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (Nasdaq: ACKIU), led by Chairman Michael Ackrell.

The transaction implies a combined company pro forma enterprise value of $900 million.

A sum of 792319 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.78K shares. Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. shares reached a high of $10.15 and dropped to a low of $10.11 until finishing in the latest session at $10.12.

ACKIT Stock Performance Analysis:

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. [ACKIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, ACKIT shares gained by 0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.02% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACKIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.52.

Insight into Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ACKIT is now -0.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.16.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. [ACKIT] Insider Position Details

15 institutional holders increased their position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. [NASDAQ:ACKIT] by around 2,379,079 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 274,613 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 7,692,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,346,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACKIT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,911,793 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 151,379 shares during the same period.