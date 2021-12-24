2U Inc. [TWOU] Is Currently -0.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

2U Inc. [NASDAQ: TWOU] closed the trading session at $21.25 on 12/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.00, while the highest price level was $21.78. The company report on November 16, 2021 that 2U, Inc. and edX Complete Industry-Redefining Combination.

Together, 2U and edX create one of the world’s most comprehensive free-to-degree online learning platforms, reaching over 40 million learners globally.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Combination addresses critical global need for high-quality, accessible, affordable education for learners at every stage of life.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.89 percent and weekly performance of 4.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, TWOU reached to a volume of 638058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 2U Inc. [TWOU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWOU shares is $44.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWOU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for 2U Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for 2U Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on TWOU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 2U Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWOU in the course of the last twelve months was 56.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

TWOU stock trade performance evaluation

2U Inc. [TWOU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.68. With this latest performance, TWOU shares dropped by -9.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.35 for 2U Inc. [TWOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.92, while it was recorded at 21.37 for the last single week of trading, and 35.27 for the last 200 days.

2U Inc. [TWOU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 2U Inc. [TWOU] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.10 and a Gross Margin at +69.81. 2U Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.95.

Return on Total Capital for TWOU is now -15.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 2U Inc. [TWOU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.94. Additionally, TWOU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 2U Inc. [TWOU] managed to generate an average of -$57,392 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.2U Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 2U Inc. [TWOU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWOU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 2U Inc. go to 25.00%.

2U Inc. [TWOU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,866 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWOU stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,412,272, which is approximately -10.337% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 7,179,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.57 million in TWOU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $138.15 million in TWOU stock with ownership of nearly 0.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 2U Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in 2U Inc. [NASDAQ:TWOU] by around 8,075,400 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 7,776,339 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 71,959,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,811,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWOU stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,222,535 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,566,878 shares during the same period.