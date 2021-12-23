Zanite Acquisition Corp. [ZNTE] is -0.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zanite Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: ZNTE] gained 0.20% or 0.02 points to close at $10.17 with a heavy trading volume of 5615665 shares. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Eve, an Embraer company, to List on NYSE Through Business Combination with Zanite Acquisition Corp..

– Eve is the urban air mobility business created by Embraer S.A. and established as an independent company in October 2020.

– Transaction proceeds will be used to further develop and commercialize Eve’s comprehensive urban air mobility solution spanning eVTOL design and production, service and support, fleet operations and urban air traffic management.

It opened the trading session at $10.18, the shares rose to $10.19 and dropped to $10.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZNTE points out that the company has recorded 1.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -3.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 55.36K shares, ZNTE reached to a volume of 5615665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zanite Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. [ZNTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, ZNTE shares gained by 0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.09% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZNTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.85 for Zanite Acquisition Corp. [ZNTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.15, while it was recorded at 10.16 for the last single week of trading, and 10.08 for the last 200 days.

Zanite Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

28 institutional holders increased their position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:ZNTE] by around 5,136,134 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,408,023 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 10,815,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,359,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZNTE stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,175,970 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,441,825 shares during the same period.