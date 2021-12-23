why Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.21

Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE: OSCR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.84% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.68%. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Oscar Health Announces Temple Health Is Now In-Network, Expanding Access To Health Insurance and Care in Pennsylvania.

Oscar Announces Temple Health is now in-network, expanding Oscar’s impact for individuals and families in the Philadelphia-area.

Oscar Individual and Family plans will be offered through Pennie, a state-based health insurance marketplace exclusively for Pennsylvania residents, throughout the Philadelphia region during Open Enrollment for 2022.

The one-year Oscar Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.82. The average equity rating for OSCR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.71 billion, with 208.16 million shares outstanding and 114.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, OSCR stock reached a trading volume of 3864577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSCR shares is $17.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Oscar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Oscar Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on OSCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oscar Health Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSCR in the course of the last twelve months was 227.38.

OSCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.68. With this latest performance, OSCR shares dropped by -20.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.09% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.83 for Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.59, while it was recorded at 8.05 for the last single week of trading, and 19.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oscar Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.92. Oscar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.90.

Return on Total Capital for OSCR is now -85.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -86.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.73. Additionally, OSCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] managed to generate an average of -$226,014 per employee.

OSCR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oscar Health Inc. go to 15.10%.

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,180 million, or 80.60% of OSCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSCR stocks are: THRIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 37,614,286, which is approximately 14.472% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 14,490,597 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.32 million in OSCR stocks shares; and GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $113.12 million in OSCR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oscar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE:OSCR] by around 14,634,272 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 6,653,391 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 129,627,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,914,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSCR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,469,033 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 4,245,409 shares during the same period.