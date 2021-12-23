Wedbush lifts TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TMC the metals company Inc. [NASDAQ: TMC] gained 12.06% on the last trading session, reaching $2.23 price per share at the time. The company report on December 22, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 27, 2021 – TMC.

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (“TMC”) (NASDAQ:TMC) between March 4, 2021 and October 5, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information go to:.

TMC the metals company Inc. represents 231.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $515.20 million with the latest information. TMC stock price has been found in the range of $1.95 to $2.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.10M shares, TMC reached a trading volume of 2562515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for TMC the metals company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for TMC the metals company Inc. stock.

Trading performance analysis for TMC stock

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.99. With this latest performance, TMC shares dropped by -30.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.03 for TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.98, while it was recorded at 2.00 for the last single week of trading, and 7.85 for the last 200 days.

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for TMC is now -2.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] managed to generate an average of -$12,180,685 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]

There are presently around $15 million, or 4.30% of TMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMC stocks are: LOEWS CORP with ownership of 1,543,816, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.50% of the total institutional ownership; ASIA RESEARCH & CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 1,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.98 million in TMC stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.39 million in TMC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TMC the metals company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in TMC the metals company Inc. [NASDAQ:TMC] by around 5,848,963 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 21,175,382 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 19,323,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,700,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMC stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,477,571 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 16,780,173 shares during the same period.