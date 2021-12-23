Wall Street Analyst Initiated Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ: MNMD] price surged by 1.84 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on December 21, 2021 that MindMed Provides Status Update on IND for Phase 2b Trial of LSD for the Treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder.

– FDA has issued a clinical hold on initial IND submission required to initiate Phase 2b trial of LSD for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder -.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ) (the “Company”), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a clinical hold on its IND submission intended to support the initiation of a Phase 2b trial of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Additional detail regarding the FDA’s decision is expected within 30 days.

A sum of 3946625 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.67M shares. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares reached a high of $1.68 and dropped to a low of $1.51 until finishing in the latest session at $1.66.

The average equity rating for MNMD stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021.

MNMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, MNMD shares dropped by -24.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.58 for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1917, while it was recorded at 1.6620 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7975 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for MNMD is now -75.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.79.

Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $73 million, or 0.78% of MNMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,681,997, which is approximately 6.36% of the company’s market cap and around 5.72% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 5,634,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.18 million in MNMD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4.75 million in MNMD stock with ownership of nearly 7.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ:MNMD] by around 9,113,231 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 2,217,850 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 33,176,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,507,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNMD stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,965,610 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 403,875 shares during the same period.