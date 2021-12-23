Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] gained 1.68% on the last trading session, reaching $47.24 price per share at the time. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Ally Financial schedules release of fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has scheduled the release of its fourth quarter and full year financial results for Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The press release will be issued at 7:30 a.m. ET via PR Newswire and on the Ally Press Room website (http://media.ally.com).

Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company’s performance. The call will include a review of the results, followed by a question and answer session.Conference Call Information: Conference call participation is available via webcast or dial-in. The webcast will be live on Ally’s Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (http://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html). In order to join the conference via dial-in, please pre-register via the following link at least 15 minutes before the call begins: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8819508. Upon registration, you will be provided with the conference dial-in number as well as the direct event passcode and a unique registrant ID.

Ally Financial Inc. represents 359.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.76 billion with the latest information. ALLY stock price has been found in the range of $46.25 to $47.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, ALLY reached a trading volume of 3078518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $66.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $59, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on ALLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 37.19.

Trading performance analysis for ALLY stock

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, ALLY shares dropped by -3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.64 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.18, while it was recorded at 46.47 for the last single week of trading, and 50.53 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.92. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.14.

Return on Total Capital for ALLY is now 2.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.47. Additionally, ALLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] managed to generate an average of $114,421 per employee.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to 7.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

There are presently around $15,327 million, or 96.90% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,961,617, which is approximately -2.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,031,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in ALLY stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $1.13 billion in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ally Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 299 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 16,911,949 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 28,343,594 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 284,637,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 329,892,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,901,355 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,560,996 shares during the same period.