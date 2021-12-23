Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. What else is Wall St. saying

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] gained 0.08% or 0.05 points to close at $62.14 with a heavy trading volume of 2619120 shares. The company report on December 22, 2021 that ZILLOW LAWSUIT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Zillow Group (Z, ZG) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Before Jan. 18th Deadline in Securities Class Action.

Hagens Berman urges Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z, ZG) investors who have significant losses to submit your losses now.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $62.00, the shares rose to $62.44 and dropped to $60.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for Z points out that the company has recorded -48.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.80M shares, Z reached to a volume of 2619120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $90.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Standpoint Research have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79.

Trading performance analysis for Z stock

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, Z shares gained by 16.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.67 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.38, while it was recorded at 61.12 for the last single week of trading, and 102.08 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.06 and a Gross Margin at +45.16. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.85.

Return on Total Capital for Z is now 0.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.14. Additionally, Z Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] managed to generate an average of -$29,454 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zillow Group Inc. [Z]

There are presently around $12,717 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.93% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 14,948,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $928.14 million in Z stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $803.35 million in Z stock with ownership of nearly 4.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zillow Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 23,119,991 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 16,429,362 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 165,264,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,813,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,936,687 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,108,527 shares during the same period.