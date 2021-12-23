Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Xerox Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: XRX] gained 2.43% on the last trading session, reaching $21.89 price per share at the time. The company report on December 16, 2021 that DARPA Awards PARC Contract to Accelerate Learning of Complex Skillsets Through Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality.

AMIGOS program to enable real-time feedback and instructions for physical tasks.

PARC, a Xerox company, announced today it has been awarded a $5.8 million contract by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to work with the University of California at Santa Barbara, the University of Rostock and Patched Reality, an Augmented Reality company, to develop an Artificial Intelligence system that will guide users in complex physical tasks beyond their abilities. The system will convert text and video-based manuals to a format that can be processed by a computer and guide users to complete tasks using AR guidance while also monitoring task execution.

Xerox Holdings Corporation represents 179.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.93 billion with the latest information. XRX stock price has been found in the range of $21.31 to $21.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, XRX reached a trading volume of 3032020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $17.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Xerox Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Cross Research analysts kept a Sell rating on XRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xerox Holdings Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for XRX stock

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.75. With this latest performance, XRX shares gained by 10.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.11 for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.92, while it was recorded at 20.91 for the last single week of trading, and 22.57 for the last 200 days.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.27 and a Gross Margin at +34.76. Xerox Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for XRX is now 2.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.43. Additionally, XRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] managed to generate an average of $7,773 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Xerox Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]

There are presently around $3,128 million, or 83.80% of XRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRX stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 31,142,681, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,502,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $288.54 million in XRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $261.05 million in XRX stock with ownership of nearly -10.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xerox Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Xerox Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:XRX] by around 15,601,471 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 17,353,983 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 113,399,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,355,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRX stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,999,063 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 5,208,226 shares during the same period.