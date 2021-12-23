Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Is Currently -2.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] loss -2.41% on the last trading session, reaching $94.38 price per share at the time. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Teladoc Health Improves Access to Whole-Person Care Through an Expanded Partnership with National Labor Alliance.

National Labor Alliance expands exclusive relationship with Teladoc Health, provides full-suite of whole-person care services.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today announced an expanded partnership with the National Labor Alliance of Health Care Coalitions (NLA), the largest alliance of labor unions and labor management coalitions, to offer its full suite of virtual care products and services. Teladoc Health’s general medical, specialty care, mental health, expert medical services, chronic condition management, and virtual primary care programs will now be available as part of the exclusive endorsement to the NLA’s Coalitions, their member Funds and their six million members across all 50 states.

Teladoc Health Inc. represents 159.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.51 billion with the latest information. TDOC stock price has been found in the range of $92.80 to $98.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 2634002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $158.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $142 to $135, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on TDOC stock. On October 28, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TDOC shares from 291 to 183.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 6.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.77.

Trading performance analysis for TDOC stock

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -13.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.27 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.40, while it was recorded at 94.36 for the last single week of trading, and 147.18 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.42 and a Gross Margin at +57.92. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.35.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.30. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$110,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

There are presently around $13,053 million, or 80.60% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 16,459,812, which is approximately 2.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,010,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $860.46 million in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 4.861% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 15,391,406 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 9,196,244 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 110,380,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,968,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,805,470 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 916,245 shares during the same period.