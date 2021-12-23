Talkspace Inc. [TALK] moved up 0.52: Why It’s Important

Talkspace Inc. [NASDAQ: TALK] traded at a high on 12/22/21, posting a 0.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.95. The company report on December 17, 2021 that TALKSPACE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Talkspace, Inc. on Behalf of Talkspace Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Talkspace, Inc. (“Talkspace” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TALK) on behalf of Talkspace stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Talkspace has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4414515 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Talkspace Inc. stands at 7.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.96%.

The market cap for TALK stock reached $290.63 million, with 152.27 million shares outstanding and 142.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, TALK reached a trading volume of 4414515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Talkspace Inc. [TALK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TALK shares is $2.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Talkspace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Talkspace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $3, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on TALK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talkspace Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

How has TALK stock performed recently?

Talkspace Inc. [TALK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.56. With this latest performance, TALK shares dropped by -6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.82 for Talkspace Inc. [TALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.83, while it was recorded at 1.90 for the last single week of trading, and 6.43 for the last 200 days.

Talkspace Inc. [TALK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Talkspace Inc. [TALK] managed to generate an average of -$9,078,636 per employee.Talkspace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Insider trade positions for Talkspace Inc. [TALK]

There are presently around $138 million, or 66.10% of TALK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TALK stocks are: NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XIII, LP with ownership of 14,702,972, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, holding 10,340,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.06 million in TALK stocks shares; and REVOLUTION GROWTH MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $16.86 million in TALK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Talkspace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Talkspace Inc. [NASDAQ:TALK] by around 21,521,582 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 16,765,202 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 32,748,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,035,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TALK stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,566,028 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 9,566,410 shares during the same period.