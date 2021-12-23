Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY] moved down -14.20: Why It’s Important

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [NYSE: RKLY] slipped around -0.75 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.53 at the close of the session, down -14.20%. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Rockley Photonics Provides Business Update Following the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security Action Relating to Its Joint Venture Partner.

Adjusts Outlook for Full Year 2021 and 2022.

Momentum in Core Business, Health and Wellness Sensing Platform Continues, Outlook Unchanged.

Compared to the average trading volume of 826.50K shares, RKLY reached a trading volume of 2643360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLY shares is $17.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on RKLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

How has RKLY stock performed recently?

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.49. With this latest performance, RKLY shares dropped by -31.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.73 for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.37, while it was recorded at 5.12 for the last single week of trading.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RKLY is now -1.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, RKLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY]

There are presently around $49 million, or 7.50% of RKLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKLY stocks are: SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,562,143, which is approximately 12710.715% of the company’s market cap and around 13.80% of the total institutional ownership; COMPAGNIE LOMBARD ODIER SCMA, holding 2,155,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.38 million in RKLY stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $5.94 million in RKLY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [NYSE:RKLY] by around 9,035,378 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 6,733,218 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 6,519,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,248,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKLY stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,300,191 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 6,323,870 shares during the same period.