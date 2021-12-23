Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] – find out why.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: VIR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.54% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.28%. The company report on December 17, 2021 that Xevudy (Sotrovimab) Granted Marketing Authorization by the European Commission for the Early Treatment of COVID-19.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization to Xevudy (sotrovimab) for the early treatment of COVID-19. Sotrovimab is now approved in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of adults and adolescents (aged 12 years and over and weighing at least 40kg) with COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

The grant of the marketing authorization in the EU is a result of the positive opinion issued on December 16 by the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

Over the last 12 months, VIR stock rose by 41.06%. The one-year Vir Biotechnology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.65. The average equity rating for VIR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.60 billion, with 130.67 million shares outstanding and 113.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, VIR stock reached a trading volume of 2616746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIR shares is $77.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Vir Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $29 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Vir Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $62, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on VIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vir Biotechnology Inc. is set at 4.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.16.

VIR Stock Performance Analysis:

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.28. With this latest performance, VIR shares gained by 35.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.61 for Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.49, while it was recorded at 49.04 for the last single week of trading, and 43.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vir Biotechnology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -387.79. Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -391.09.

Return on Total Capital for VIR is now -48.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.92. Additionally, VIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] managed to generate an average of -$913,349 per employee.Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

VIR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vir Biotechnology Inc. go to 7.00%.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,236 million, or 74.10% of VIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIR stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 22,616,666, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 8,723,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $378.35 million in VIR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $313.14 million in VIR stock with ownership of nearly 15.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vir Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:VIR] by around 4,451,285 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 7,103,583 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 63,069,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,624,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,147,131 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 832,486 shares during the same period.