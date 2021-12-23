Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI] moved up 22.91: Why It’s Important

Quantum-Si incorporated [NASDAQ: QSI] price surged by 22.91 percent to reach at $1.45. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Quantum-Si to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si” or the “Company”), a life sciences tools company commercializing a unique protein sequencing platform, today announced that it will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held virtually on January 10-13, 2022. Quantum-Si’s management is scheduled to present virtually on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 4:30 pm ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Quantum-Si investor website. A replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

A sum of 6822156 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 720.21K shares. Quantum-Si incorporated shares reached a high of $8.40 and dropped to a low of $7.18 until finishing in the latest session at $7.78.

The one-year QSI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.15.

Guru’s Opinion on Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Quantum-Si incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quantum-Si incorporated is set at 0.63 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86.

QSI Stock Performance Analysis:

Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.64. With this latest performance, QSI shares gained by 2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.83 for Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.40, while it was recorded at 6.49 for the last single week of trading, and 9.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quantum-Si incorporated Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI] managed to generate an average of -$1,793,195 per employee.Quantum-Si incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 70.20 and a Current Ratio set at 70.20.

Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $244 million, or 31.70% of QSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QSI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12,698,381, which is approximately 213.672% of the company’s market cap and around 29.40% of the total institutional ownership; FORESITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT IV, LLC, holding 4,463,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.25 million in QSI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $15.82 million in QSI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quantum-Si incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Quantum-Si incorporated [NASDAQ:QSI] by around 14,568,494 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 14,353,573 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 9,699,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,621,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QSI stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,605,062 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 10,940,788 shares during the same period.