Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] Stock trading around $1.09 per share: What’s Next?

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: QLGN] closed the trading session at $1.09 on 12/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.88, while the highest price level was $1.10. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Qualigen Therapeutics Promotes Amy Broidrick to President.

Ms. Broidrick to retain title of Chief Strategy Officer.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QLGN), a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancers with potential for Orphan Drug Designation, today announces a key executive promotion. The company has named Amy Broidrick as President and Chief Strategy Officer. Ms. Broidrick will also continue in her role as a Director. Michael Poirier, who had previously been serving as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will continue to lead the company as Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -63.79 percent and weekly performance of 5.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.94M shares, QLGN reached to a volume of 4798695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QLGN shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QLGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for QLGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

QLGN stock trade performance evaluation

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.83. With this latest performance, QLGN shares gained by 9.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QLGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.72 for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2037, while it was recorded at 0.9919 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7367 for the last 200 days.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for QLGN is now -204.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -193.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -193.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -111.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.13. Additionally, QLGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] managed to generate an average of -$2,026,604 per employee.Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.10% of QLGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QLGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,175,946, which is approximately 14.848% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 331,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in QLGN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.21 million in QLGN stock with ownership of nearly 31.087% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:QLGN] by around 533,293 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 207,983 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,119,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,860,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QLGN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 301,588 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 174,890 shares during the same period.