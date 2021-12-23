Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] moved down -0.75: Why It’s Important

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MOTS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.75% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.83%. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Motus GI Announces U.S. Patent For The Pure-Vu® System’s Automatic Self-Purging Features.

Expanding patent portfolio extends first-mover advantage in the colonoscopy procedure market, estimated at close to 55M global procedures per year.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) (“Motus GI” or the “Company”), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued patent no. 11,185,625, which is titled, “Colon cleaning system with automatic self-purging features.”.

Over the last 12 months, MOTS stock dropped by -49.98%. The one-year Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.96. The average equity rating for MOTS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.01 million, with 48.24 million shares outstanding and 44.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 935.64K shares, MOTS stock reached a trading volume of 6277098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOTS shares is $1.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2018, representing the official price target for Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Motus GI Holdings Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 83.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72.

MOTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, MOTS shares gained by 4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.24 for Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.58, while it was recorded at 0.51 for the last single week of trading, and 0.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Motus GI Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -18780.61 and a Gross Margin at -1051.02. Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19650.00.

Return on Total Capital for MOTS is now -78.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -124.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.63. Additionally, MOTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] managed to generate an average of -$802,375 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 13.30% of MOTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOTS stocks are: ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 2,947,551, which is approximately -20.284% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,800,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.91 million in MOTS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.24 million in MOTS stock with ownership of nearly 3.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Motus GI Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Motus GI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MOTS] by around 148,693 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 951,737 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 5,322,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,422,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOTS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,535 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 25,519 shares during the same period.