Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] Revenue clocked in at $595.20 million, down -11.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Mister Car Wash Inc. [NYSE: MCW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.11% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.05%. The company report on December 21, 2021 that MKH Capital Partners Announces Successful Sale of Portfolio Company Clean Streak Ventures for $390 Million.

MKH Capital Partners, a family-backed, Miami-based private equity ﬁrm, announced today the successful closing of the sale of its express car wash platform Clean Streak Ventures LLC (“Clean Streak” or the “Company”), to Mister Car Wash, Inc. (“Mister”) for $390 million. Clean Streak owns 23 operating and 10 development locations.

Clean Streak expanded from 3 to 33 locations during MKH’s ownership.

The one-year Mister Car Wash Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.91. The average equity rating for MCW stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.25 billion, with 264.27 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 897.47K shares, MCW stock reached a trading volume of 2909706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCW shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mister Car Wash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Mister Car Wash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on MCW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mister Car Wash Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

MCW Stock Performance Analysis:

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.25 for Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.79, while it was recorded at 17.55 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Mister Car Wash Inc. Fundamentals:

Mister Car Wash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MCW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mister Car Wash Inc. go to 54.10%.

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,063 million, or 97.40% of MCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCW stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 215,161,098, which is approximately -6.362% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC, holding 9,269,238 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.55 million in MCW stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $117.57 million in MCW stock with ownership of nearly 19.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in Mister Car Wash Inc. [NYSE:MCW] by around 24,817,260 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 23,228,441 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 235,442,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 283,488,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCW stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,509,433 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,554,066 shares during the same period.